Napoli close to completing deal for Lozano

Napoli have almost finalised the deal with Dutch club PSV for their 24-year-old Mexican star Hirving Lozano. The forward arrived in the Netherlands in 2017 and has impressed with the side after announcing himself on the world stage with Mexico. Napoli will be a good fit for the winger, and finally the Neapolitan side are near the finish line to closing the deal.



According to Il Mattino, President De Laurentiis has already reached an agreement with PSV on a price of €42m as well as reaching an agreement with the forward for a salary of €4.5m per year. The only small problem now is the matter of bonuses and image rights, although the most possible outcome is that 50% of the rights will go to Napoli, and the other 50% to the 24-year-old. Once this issue has been resolved, Lozano can finally join the Partenopei after a long period of negotiations this summer.



Apollo Heyes