Napoli close to signing Arsenal goalkeeper on loan
15 August at 17:45According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, Napoli have finally found the man they want to sign as a goalkeeper. After rumours suggesting a move for Simon Mignolet or Guilhermo Ochoa was on the cards, Napoli have decided on Arsenal’s Colombian goalkeeper Petr Cech.
With the arrival of Bernd Leno at Unai Emery’s Arsenal and the ever-present Petr Cech, there is no space for Ospina to get the game-time he wants in North London. A number of clubs have been interested, including lots of interest from Turkish club Besiktas.
Sky Sport are reporting that Napoli’s signing of Ospina will be on loan and that he will fly to Naples for medical tests to take place tomorrow.
Ospina signed for Arsenal from OGC Nice for around €5 million in 2014; on a four-year deal. Since then, he has played 70 times in all competitions for Arsenal – including 18 times in the Premier League in his first season.
