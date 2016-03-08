Napoli closing in on double-signing of Verona’s Amrabat, Rrahmani
24 December at 11:15Italian Serie A giants Napoli are edging closer to completing double signings of league rivals Hellas Verona’s midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and centre-back Amir Rrahmani, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Naples-based club are about to start a new chapter in their history after arrival of arrival of Gennaro Gattuso as their new manager following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti which is now expected to be followed by the overhauling of the squad in the coming months.
As per the latest report, for this purpose, Gli Azzurri are about to complete the process of signing of Amrabat and Rrahmani from Verona in the near future.
The report further stated that I Gialloblu are expected to receive a sum of €30 million from the departure of the duo whereas the players will arrive at the San Paolo Stadium in the summer of 2020.
Till now, Amrabat and Rrahmani have represented their current club in just 17 and 16 matches in all competitions respectively.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments