Napoli are closing in on the signing of Stefan Lainer, Sky Sport reports.The partenopei are likely to wrap up a € 10 million deal with Salzburg. Bonuses and add-ons are included in the fee.The 26-year-old played 33 games in the Austrian league last season managing one goal and four assists.​Lainer also scored Salzburg’s winner against Lazio in the Europa League quarter finals.The two clubs will finalize the deal in the next couple of days. Lainer will replace Maggio becoming Elseid Hysaj’s back-up.