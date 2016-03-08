Napoli closing in on PSV’s Lozano

17 August at 16:00
Italian Serie A outfit Napoli are closing in on the signature of PSV Eindhoven’s attacking winger Hirving Lozano.

The Naples-based club are in the market to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the next season and have identified the 24-year-old as a perfect fit.

It is believed that the fee of €42 million for the Mexico international has already been agreed between the both clubs and the player is likely to undergo medical over the weekend to finalise the move.

Lozano joined the Dutch club in 2017 and has scored 35 goals in 60 league appearances over the course of two season.
 

