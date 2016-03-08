Napoli, commission decides that Giacomelli should have given penalty against Atalanta
01 November at 09:30Referee Piero Giacomelli should have given the penalty for Napoli in their 2-2 draw against Atalanta earlier this week, following the meeting of the Commission of Serie A Referees, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Giacomelli met with one of the top deputies at the commission to discuss the incident, with the commission all agreeing that the clash between Simon Kjær and Fernando Llorente should have been a penalty for Napoli, and that the Atalanta defender’s actions were only aimed at fouling the Spaniard.
The head of the commission, Nicola Rizzoli, suggested that Giacomelli’s handling of the game was positive overall, despite the incident, even if he suggested that “if he had whistled Llorente's foul would have been better”, the report adds.
The incident outraged the Napoli squad, with coach Carlo Ancelotti getting sent off for his reaction, with president Aurelio De Laurentiis stating his displeasure in the media.
Apollo Heyes
