Napoli communicates long-awaited response to players' insubordination

The long-awaited statement from Napoli on yesterday's events after their 1-1 draw to RB Salzburg at San Paolo.



The club says that, with reference to the behaviour of its first squad players who ignored club president Di Laurentiis orders of a training retreat directly after the game, it will proceed to protect its rights on an economic, patrimonial, image and disciplinary levels in every competent jurisdiction - essentially confirming that the club will take legal action against their players.



It's also specified that the trust and responsibility in the decision-making of ordering a retreat is in retreat lies in coach Carlo Ancelotti, and a press silence has been ordered until a date yet to be decided.



There is great curiosity about what will happen in the next hours, as Ancelotti and his technical staff have left Castelvolturno after telephone contact with president Di Laurentiis. The players left the training ground immediately after the training session this morning and cancelled the hotel rooms the following evening, thus reaffirming the interest of not going ahead with the retreat requested by the club.

@MaaxiAngelo