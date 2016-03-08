Napoli, competition from the Premier League for RB Leipzig forward
25 September at 20:15Napoli have competition for RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen, according to the English press via Calciomercato.com, with multiple Premier League clubs looking at the 25-year-old Danish striker.
Both Everton and Newcastle are interested in the Danish international, who has started this season in strong form. In the Bundesliga club’s first six games, Poulsen has scored one goal and provided six assists in 531 minutes for the club.
Last season Poulsen was also strong, scoring 19 goals and providing eight assists in 45 appearances for the German club. Whilst a move for the striker never materialised in the summer, a winter transfer away from Germany could still happen for the 40 capped Dane.
Napoli are looking at the striker as a back-up to the perpetually injured Arkadiusz Milik, who has missed more games through injury than goals scored for the Italian side. With the Partenopei looking to challenge Inter and Juventus for the league title this season, the Neapolitan side may fight to secure Poulsen’s signature.
Apollo Heyes
