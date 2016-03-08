Napoli confident of landing James Rodriguez: report

Italian Serie A club Napoli are confident of landing Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.



The former AS Monaco attacker has been linked with a move Italy where the Naples-based club looked his likely destination.



The reason is because Napoli is managed by Carlo Ancelotti who had a successful time with the 28-year-old when the duo worked together at the Santiago Bernabeu.



However, both clubs could not reach a deal as Real are looking for a permanent solution for the Colombia international and are asking €45 million for the player whereas Napoli are only interested in signing him on loan with an option to buy.



But as per new development, the Azzurri are confident of getting the deal over the line and it is believed that the club president ‘Aurelio De Laurentiis is convinced that he will be able to snatch the Colombian on loan with an option to buy’ before the end of the ongoing transfer window.

