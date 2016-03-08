"Piatek, I will buy him!": this is the headline on the cover of Corriere dello Sport.



Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken during the opening of the Napoli Fans Club in the city of Solopaca: "It's true that I've spoken about Piatek with Preziosi (Genoa president) and even with the player's agent. We will meet again".



Then, after telling that Napoli need to watch him more times on the pitch, in order to understand well how muche the Polish striker could be functional to their football, he has declared: "I don't deny what you wrote".



Napoli president confirm the interest of the club for Piatek, the Serie A topscorer who is in the viewfinder of Chelsea and Barcelona. Krysztof Piatek has already scored 9 goals in 7 domestic league matches played with Genoa, in his first year in Italy; he has scored his first goal with Poland national team in the recent game against Portugal.

Emanuele Giulianelli