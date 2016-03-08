Napoli congratulate Maradona on first victory with Gimnasia

06 October at 13:00
Diego Maradona recently took over as head coach of Argentine Primera Division side Gimnasia La Plata. Last night, he achieved his first ever victory with the club, with his former club Napoli congratulating the Argentine on Twitter:
 

