Napoli congratulate Maradona on first victory with Gimnasia
06 October at 13:00Diego Maradona recently took over as head coach of Argentine Primera Division side Gimnasia La Plata. Last night, he achieved his first ever victory with the club, with his former club Napoli congratulating the Argentine on Twitter:
“Y todo el bosque cantó, Maradó, Maradó...”— Oficial SSC Napoli (@sscnapoliES) October 5, 2019
Felicidades Diego Maradona por tu primer triunfo como DT de @gimnasiaoficial. pic.twitter.com/WnfUHbhfBF
