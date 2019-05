Napoli congratulate Sarri after Europa League triumph: 'Well done Maurizio!'

Aurelio De Laurentiis and everyone at @en_sscnapoli congratulates Maurizio Sarri on his triumph in the @EuropaLeague final after a stunning performance. Well done Maurizio! #ForzaNapoliSempre — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) May 29, 2019

Maurizio Sarri secured his first title tonight in the Europa League final after a 4-1 victory over Arsenal and the success did not go unnoticed by his former club Napoli, who congratulated Sarri for his success on Twitter.