Napoli consider move for Arsenal target
25 June at 15:00According to what has been reported by Il Mattino, Napoli are keeping up their pursuit of Arsenal target and Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo.
Grimaldo, however, is valued at around 35-40 million euros and this could prove a problem for the Neapolitan side unless they can first offload Mario Rui and sell other pieces of deadwood to help finance the move.
Napoli are already working hard on moves for Kostas Manolas and James Rodriguez and Grimaldo would be an extra cost that the club cannot possibly afford at this time.
