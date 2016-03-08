Napoli consider shock move for Roma star Manolas
26 May at 15:30As reported by Il Tempo, Napoli are considering making a move for Kostas Manolas, the Roma defender who has €36m release clause: a low figure considering today's transfer market.
With Raul Albiol ageing, now close to 34-years-old, as well as Vlad Chiriches' constant physical problems, the Greek has been identified as the right man to partner up with Kalidou Koulibaly in the defence in order to challenge Juve next season.
In Rome, meanwhile, there is a revolution in the air: De Rossi's forced goodbye, Dzeko being close to Inter and Cengiz Under possibly moving to the Premier League. With that said, even Manolas' future with the Giallorossi is at risk.
Napoli are not only ones interested, though, as Juventus are also looking for a central defender. Ancelotti wants Manolas in Naples, but the Bianconeri might also make a move soon, something which only time will tell.
