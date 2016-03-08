Napoli consider shock Quagliarella return
22 May at 20:45Fabio Quagliarella, much like a fine Italian wine, has only got better with age. The experienced forward was named striker of the season by Serie A this year and is currently the league's top scorer, four goals ahead of Duvan Zapata with just one game left to play.
The Italian has been instrumental to Sampdoria's performance this year but there is the suggestion that, at the age of 36, Quagliarella could be about to return to a top club. Having already played for some of Italy's top clubs in Juventus, Napoli and Torino, it is in fact Aurelio de Laurentiis' Neapolitans who appear to be in the running to sign the veteran forward.
De Laurentiis has reportedly conveyed his intention to head coach Carlo Ancelotti to try and sign Quagliarella, asking for the coach's input on whether or not to go ahead with it.
