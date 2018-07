This #Pavard strike

Napoli have entered the race for Benjamin Pavard, according to sources from Italy. The Corriere dello Sport write that the Stuttgart defender is on the Partenopei’s radar. He could be a replacement for Elsei Hysaj, who is being repeatedly linked to Chelsea.He is also wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham, and scored an absolute belter recently in the 4-3 win over Argentina.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.