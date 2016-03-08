Napoli could replace Chelsea target with French international
04 July at 11:55Napoli have entered the race for Benjamin Pavard, according to sources from Italy.
The Corriere dello Sport write that the Stuttgart defender is on the Partenopei’s radar. He could be a replacement for Elsei Hysaj, who is being repeatedly linked to Chelsea.
He is also wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham, and scored an absolute belter recently in the 4-3 win over Argentina.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
This #Pavard strike
Go to comments