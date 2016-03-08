Napoli crisis: seven absent against Lazio including Meret, Koulibaly and Mertens
10 January at 20:20The issues on and off the pitch just keep mounting for new Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso who celebrated his 42nd birthday yesterday (via calciomercato).
The former AC Milan player and coach will have to face off against another tricky opponent in Lazio, following last weeks disappointing 1-3 loss at home to the top of the table Inter.
Training today was an afternoon session for Napoli at the Technical Center. The Azzurri prepared for the Olimpico match against Lazio for the 19th day of Serie A scheduled for tomorrow at 18.00. The team trained on field 2, starting the session with a warm-up and a match of hands and feet. Following this, contrasting exercises on the pitch and technical tactical session.
For certain members of the squad, more therapeutic measures were taken during this session with Maksimovic, Meret and Ghoulam all performing in the gym whereas there were personalized training sessions for Koulibaly.
Younes did not train because he still has a fever. Among the players called the young goalkeeper Antonio Daniele (born in 2002) will be called to wear the #15 jersey.
The players called: Allan, Callejon, Daniele, Di Lorenzo, Elmas, Fabian, Gaetano, Hysaj, Insigne, Karnezis, Llorente, Lozano, Luperto, Manolas, Mario Rui, Milik, Ospina, Tonelli, Zielinski.
Anthony Privetera
