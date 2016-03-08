Napoli, criticisms for the way the club handled Ospina arise

La Gazzetta dello Sport focuses on David Ospina’s health but also on the management of the Columbian goalkeeper: "On the goals yesterday the best David Ospina would have done more, but if he remains on the field when he is injured then it is not his fault. Ospina spent the night in Pineta Grande clinic, in Castel Volturno, where he will remain under observation until tomorrow The keeper, after the clash with Pussetto, had been admitted to the nearby San Paolo hospital, where he was given first aid and where he was subjected to a total body CT that gave negative results. 

 

The first diagnosis, in any case, was head trauma with a deep cut to the forehead, closed with some stitches. The goalkeeper will remain under observation for the whole day today and if complications do not arise, he will be dismissed tomorrow, meanwhile Ospina will not be able to join up with the Colombian national team."

