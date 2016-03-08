Napoli, de Laurentiis and Ancelotti disagree on Callejon contract renewal

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, there is trouble in Naples related to the matter of Josè Callejon and his contract. President Aurelio de Laurentiis doesn’t consider it necessary to extend the Spaniard’s contract, due to expire next year, if Lozano or James Rodriguez are to arrive at the Neapolitan club. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti disagrees, claiming that Callejon is essential to his plans and he wants to keep the player relaxed and offer him a contract renewal.



The paper reports that De Laurentiis and Ancelotti are at a complete disagreement on the matter, a troubling situation considering the season is only weeks away from starting. With Lozano likely to arrive in Naples shortly, both parties will have to work quickly to reach an agreement on whether to renew Callejon's contract or not. The 32-year-old Spanish winger has spent 6 years at the club after joining from Real Madrid in 2013, making over 300 appearances for the Partenopei.



Apollo Heyes