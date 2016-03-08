Napoli, De Laurentiis blocks all January transfers
13 November at 10:15Napoli president De Laurentiis says stop! According to Corriere Dello Sport, he has decided to block the plans of some plans to escape from the club in January, following a poor run of form.
Callejon and Mertens are sitting on expiring contracts, which would make a move in the summer ideal (free transfer). However, there have also been talks of a cheaper transfer in January, but it seems this won't take place. Furthermore, Man City's attempts for Koulibaly will be rejected.
