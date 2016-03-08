Napoli, De Laurentiis blocks all January transfers

Callejon and Mertens are sitting on expiring contracts, which would make a move in the summer ideal (free transfer). However, there have also been talks of a cheaper transfer in January, but it seems this won't take place. Furthermore, Man City's attempts for Koulibaly will be rejected.

Napoli president De Laurentiis says stop! According to Corriere Dello Sport, he has decided to block the plans of some plans to escape from the club in January, following a poor run of form.