Napoli, De Laurentiis confirms interest in Man United target and reveals Insigne future

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken with Il Corriere dello Sport confirming the interest of the partenopei in Man United target Lozano. Not only, ADL spoke also about the future of Insigne and his long-term plans for the club: "I am not disappointed for losing the scudetto last season. Morally, we are the winners. We played very well but I also know that in football there are external factors that can influence the challenge. When these things will be eliminated some things won’t happen again”.



ANCELOTTI – “He has a three-year contract, I am happy and he is happy to be here. We’ll celebrate his birthday on the 31st of May in Capri”.



QUAGLIARELLA – “I think he’d deserve a chance to end his career at Napoli because of what happened to him. He couldn’t live this experience as he wanted and he deserve to end his career here and with joy”.



LOZANO – “We have many important players like Ounas, Verdi and Diawara. Other will return from the loan. We need to verify some situations and we’ll need new signings at the back and on the wings. It won’t be easy to buy a midfielder and our attacking force is strong. Insigne? When we met Raiola at Ancelotti’s place all the problems ended, he is going to stay”.



SELL NAPOLI – “A few days ago I had a chance to sell the club for € 900 million. A gentleman told me that there was this possibility. I laughed and told him what I always say: ‘Napoli is not for sale’.”.