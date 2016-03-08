Napoli, De Laurentiis could sell five stars in January in order to rebuild the squad
11 November at 15:15Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is considering selling five of the club’s stars in the upcoming January transfer window following the players’ protest last week, as well as a desire to revitalise the squad, according to a report from Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how De Laurentiis would like to rebuild the Napoli team and start a new era, with their aging stars only losing value as time goes on. Therefore, striker Dries Mertens – who led the protest last week – is set to leave in January, as well as other players once thought irreplaceable.
These players include club captain Lorenzo Insigne and star defender Kalidou Koulibaly, both of whom could be sold at a high price in order to generate significant capital for the Neapolitan club, the report continues.
Then, left-back Faouzi Ghoulam and right-back Elseid Hysaj could both be sold as well, with many clubs interested in them and De Laurentiis keen to generate even more money from their sales. Finally, 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder Allan, once the target of Paris Saint Germain, could also leave in the upcoming January transfer window, the report adds.
Apollo Heyes
