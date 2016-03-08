Napoli, De Laurentiis: 'Deal until Christmas' - Koulibaly can leave in summer
01 December at 12:15The hard fought battle from Napoli against Liverpool restored some faith into President Aurelio De Laurentiis around the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti.
However, the idea of revolutionizing the team is still very much at the forefront of the plans, and among the possible starters, today, there is also Kalidou Koulibaly who is rumoured to be granted the chance to leave at the end of the season.
The club owner, after the fury born of the post-match mutiny against Genk that led to a rain of fines on the team, signed with the players, according to the Corriere dello Sport, a sort of non-aggression pact.
The target? To qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League and return to the fourth place in the league. 5 games that are coming up are not to be missed and require focus.
There has been a lot of talk surrounding the potential departure of Koulibaly. In De Laurentiis's mind however, the idea of a changing of the locker room to be completed at the end of the season remains alive and Koulibaly is among the possible starters.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, after having rejected the 100 million offer that came last summer for him from Manchester United, in the course of next summer this kind of offer will not be rejected to the sender.
As much as the Senegalese is one of the best defenders in the continent, from his farewell, Napoli would derive an indispensable amount of cash to try to re-establish the workforce while remaining largely competitive.
Anthony Privetera
