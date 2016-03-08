Napoli, De Laurentiis 'dreams' of European Super Cup tie with Juventus

13 March at 18:30
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken today ahead of Napoli's Europa League tie with Red Bull Salzburg tomorrow evening. Carlo Ancelotti's side go into the game with a 3-0 advantage but will be well aware of what Salzburg are capable of; Marco Rose's side having eliminated Napoli's fellow Serie A side Lazio at the quarter-final stages of last season's tournament, despite Lazio coming into the game with the advantage.

Speaking from Salzburg, De Laurentiis said:

"Insigne? I don't think he's on the market. There is no price for him and there are no clauses.

"If I have to reduce my gap with the big European teams, but I'm talking about any team, I should be in debt because that costs 800-900 million, even Juve, which invoices 400-500m, should go into debt. I can't do it. I'm considered virtuous because I don't get into debt, I got into debt with myself when I put my own €100 million into the club to get back to Serie A right away. I think football will change over the next five years, I'm the only owner of the club and, after hearing my advisers and colleagues, I decided that I have no administrative councils. In other countries there are Arabs, in Spain it is still different, where not even Florentino is the real owner of Real. It is a disunited Europe, we hope that the ECA with Agnelli will be opposed to UEFA to succeed together in changing the rules of the game.

"​Juventus played a great game, even if Atletico and Simeone totally missed the ball. For us, tomorrow will be a complicated game, we play with two defenders who do not usually play together - in whom we put much faith - they must not play with shyness.

"European Super Cup in Istanbul against Juve? It would be a dream, the most beautiful present of my years as president."

