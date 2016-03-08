Napoli, De Laurentiis furious in interview: "I don't want to talk, you know why?"
22 October at 21:45Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was infuriated when talking to Italian media outlet TV Luna via Calciomercato.com earlier today, discussing what he has seen in the media recently.
"I don't want to talk, you know why? Because I read the statements of so many pieces of sh*t on all the sites, and so I don't want to talk. Because all I hear is bullsh*t. Well, it’s because in Naples they want to destroy Neapolitanity, they can go f**k themselves”
Napoli are currently fourth in the league after eight games, winning five, drawing one and losing two. However, their form in the Champions League is better, top of their group after two games, with a win over reigning European champions Liverpool.
Apollo Heyes
