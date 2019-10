"If I have thought about a return for Higuain? It's not up to me to say and Ancelotti has never asked me to sign him. And if he did, I'd tell him: why not?" he concluded.

In a recent interview with Corriere Dello Sport, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis refused to rule out a return for Gonzalo Higuain, although he made it clear that it doesn't depend on him.