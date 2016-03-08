Napoli, De Laurentiis: 'I offered €65m for Icardi but...'
11 September at 12:45Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis clarified to Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com yesterday about the negotiations with Inter to bring Mauro Icardi to Naples.
The 70-year-old Film producer was keen to sign the 26-year-old Argentinian striker, whose transfer away from the Nerazzurri was all but confirmed early in the transfer window by CEO Beppe Marotta and coach Antonio Conte. However, eventually on transfer deadline day, the striker decided to move to Paris Saint Germain.
De Laurentiis said about the deal:
"In order to buy him, I went so far as to offer Inter 60 million plus bonuses, for a total of 65 million, while to Wanda Nara, for her husband's contract, I proposed a gross of about 12 million. Icardi is not stupid and perhaps he understood that to relaunch at European level, he should go to a team like PSG, where he can excel more easily than Napoli, for him was the best choice.”
When asked if he regretted failing to sign the former Inter striker, he remained positive.
“No, I've never had any regrets in my life. The arrival of Icardi would have prevented the purchase of Llorente, of which I am super convinced like Ancelotti, but above all it would have cast shadows and bad moods for Milik who I continue to consider the true great star of the attack of Napoli.”
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments