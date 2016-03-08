Napoli, De Laurentiis: "I received a 100 million euros offer for Koulibaly from an Epl club..."

Napoli have a new coach in Carlo Ancelotti as their previous coach Maurizio Sarri recently joined Chelsea. There seems to be tension between De Laurentiis and Sarri as the Napoli president recently stated: "Sarri didn't respect the players towards the end and his approach was wrong. He wanted to bring the entire Napoli team with him in London. I had to show Marina who was boss which is why a deal took this long to be agreed upon". Sarri responded to his ex-president by saying: " I will not respond to ADL anymore. I am fully focused on Chelsea as they are my priority now...".



Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss earlier on today as he said this:



" Koulibaly? Yes it is true, we had received a 100 million euros from an EPL club for Koulibaly but I turned it down. He isn't for sale. Ochoa and Bardi? Yes they are two possibilities for us. We want to allow Meret the time to recover...".



It has been reported that Chelsea are possibly the team that offered 100 million euros for Koulibaly...