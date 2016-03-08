Napoli, De Laurentiis: 'James Rodriguez squad number...'

27 June at 17:35
Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has hinted at the possible shirt number of incoming playmaker James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international is expected to join Naples-based club from Real Madrid for a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign. James is known as ‘El 10’ but the no.10 shirt number has been retired by the Azzurri after the retirement of Diego Armando Maradona.

While talking to Sport Mediaset, De Laurentiis said the former Porto winger might be given a number 10 jersey. “The shirt number 10 usually belongs to a playmaker,” he said. “We never really had one. When Sarri wanted to play with a trequartista after Empoli we told him that our players are suitable to play in a 4-3-3 system. When he accepted that it was his and our success”.
 

