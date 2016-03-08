Napoli, De Laurentiis on Llorente: 'He wasn't my idea. Milik is top..."
11 September at 10:15Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis spoke to Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com about their acquisition of free agent Fernando Llorente.
The former Juventus striker most recently played two seasons with Tottenham in England, last year reaching the Champions League final before the North London side lost against fellow English team Liverpool.
Llorente seemed destined to move to Italy, with multiple clubs interested in the 34-year-old Spanish forward, before finally deciding to join Napoli.
“Discover, you say? Llorente is not my idea, but Ancelotti's. No one would have disdained a top player like Icardi, but from the very first moment Ancelotti had opted for Llorente because he claimed that in attack we were already supplied and that we needed a champion to play in the last 30 minutes of the games that eventually didn’t open up. One who could have played alongside our Milik."
He added on Arkadiusz Milik...
"We must not forget that Milik, after two seasons in the infirmary due to bad injuries, in his first year of real activity scored 20 goals without penalties. That means that if we had made him pull the penalty kicks, he might have become a top scorer in Serie A. So, I do not understand this game of the fans who instead of looking at the players he has at home, always praises the purchases more.”
Apollo Heyes
