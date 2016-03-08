Napoli, De Laurentiis personally spoke to Ibrahimovic to discuss a possible move
09 December at 18:00Napoli are looking to sign Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the upcoming January transfer window, with the club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis talking to the player personally this morning, according to a report from Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how De Laurentiis personally spoke with the 38-year-old Swedish striker, who’s contract expires with MLS side LA Galaxy at the end of this month. The Partenopei believe that Ibrahimovic would provide vital experience to the squad, who are currently going through a period of incredibly poor form. Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has also met the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, to discuss a possible move.
Napoli are now waiting for Ibrahimovic’s response, the report continues. The player is also wanted by AC Milan, who are also going through a period of poor form and believe that his experience would be vital. Ibrahimovic has previously expressed his desire to return to Italy.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments