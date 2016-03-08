Napoli, De Laurentiis rejects Callejon, Mertens salary demands
22 October at 14:20Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis has rejected the increase in salary demand of veteran strikers José Callejón and Dries Mertens, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
Both strikers are in the final year of their respective contracts with the Naples-based club and will be allowed to negotiate with other clubs in January if the renewal is not agreed in time.
It is believed that both players are eager to extend their stay with Napoli but want a salary increment in order to do so.
As per the latest report, Callejón is demanding an increment from €3 million to €4 million per season in his new contract whereas Mertens is demanding an increment from €4 million to €5 million per season.
However, the report stated that the demand was rejected by the club president as both players are in their 30’s and it is Gli Azzurri’s policy to not give a salary increment to players over a certain age.
Despite De Laurentiis rejection of the idea, manager Carlo Ancelotti is still hopeful of finding a way to keep both players at the club beyond the summer of 2020.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments