Napoli, De Laurentiis speaks on Insigne comments after Sassuolo draw
12 March at 19:45After Napoli's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo at the weekend, which has seen them lose ground in their somewhat doomed-from-the-start title chase and has also seen in-form AC Milan starting to catch up with them, Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne had a thing or two to say. The Italian forward spoke out about how he is the only one "targeted" and "criticised" for his poor performances.
Now, before meeting with the city council, reporters intercepted Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and asked a few questions.
"Against Salzburg it will be a very complicated game. Insigne's words should not be looked into, being public people in Italy creates problems for you. Let the players also have their own capacity to express themselves."
Napoli take on Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday; with Carlo Ancelotti's side holding a three goal lead after the first leg in Naples. Salzburg famously knocked Lazio out of the quarter-finals last year despite losing the first leg away so Ancelotti will need to be at his best to avoid embarrassment.
