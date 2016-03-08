Napoli, De Laurentiis to follow team to Anfield for Liverpool clash
22 November at 22:10According to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, president De Laurentiis will return to Italy on Sunday morning with little to no time to spend in his home town.
ADL is said to have made it clear that he will be leaving almost immediately to travel to Anfield for the decisive matchday 5 clash with Liverpool in the Champions League.
Napoli sit in 2nd place in their group, one point behind leaders Liverpool and 4 points clear of third-place Red Bull. A victory would not only seal qualification for Ancellotti's men but put them in a strong position to finish as Group E winners.
Anthony Privetera
