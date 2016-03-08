Napoli, De Laurentiis warns Real: 'James on loan or I will move on to Pepe'

Aurelio De Laurentiis, president of Napoli, commented on the many market rumours surrounding the club, concerning the likes of James Rodriguez, Lozano and Pepe.

"What I don't understand is why Bayern Munich, who have three times the revenue as we have, were able to loan James Rodriguez while they're asking us for €42m.

"I would like one more player that could give us 30 goals along with our Milik. If James could arrive on loan, then nobody would say no, because then I can sign another player as well.

"However, if I have to choose between him and another player, I would have to think about our future, possibly signing an even younger player. 

"Could it be Pepe? Yes, it could be him, or even someone else. Lozano? Well, they are different, the Mexican scores less than Pép," he concluded.

