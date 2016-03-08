Napoli, De Laurentiis: "We don't need Belotti..."

Napoli are looking to see if they can find any last minute deals as Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss on the matter, here is what he had to say:



" Andrea Belotti? This is absolutely false. I don't like Belotti that much and we have a ton of strikers within our roster. As I've said numerous times, we have to allow the coach to work with these players before buying new players. Let's see but we have many strikers. I know the fans always want new players but that's not how it always works. Inglese? Yes we sent him out but it doesn't mean that we will be signing someone. We already have Simone Verdi, Dries Mertens, Milik, Callejon and Insigne. Keeper? Yes we are working hard to find another keeper before Friday. Mignolet or Ochoa? Let's wait and see what happens...".



Belotti and Balotelli have been rumored to be on Napoli's wish-list but it doesn't seem like if ADL wants to sign a new striker. More to come...