Napoli, De Laurentiis: 'We invented Sarri; we are behaving like Real and Barca'

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to the Gazzetta dello Sport yesterday about several topics; including about how Napoli stand out as one of the top clubs in Italy.In the column, De Laurentiis voices his conerns and also demonstrates all the progress made with Napoli."We had to invest and we did it. How many years have we held champions like Insigne, Mertens, Koulibaly, Albiol, Hamsik? We do not live on acquisitions and immediate resales like others do. It is not easy to get second place."The work done so far must be respected, we have been in Europe for 9 consecutive years. We invented a trainer like Sarri , who is now in England. First there was Benitez , now Ancelotti: they were important choices, what are we talking about? We are behaving like Real and Barcelona . Unfortunately, sport is like that, you win and do not win."Napoli currently sit in 2nd place in Serie A, keeping up the pressure on league leaders Juventus after the Bianconeri dropped points in a 3-3 draw with Parma in Turin on Saturday evening.

