Napoli, De Laurentiis whispers Sarri may not join Chelsea

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has just talked to media from Naples to release a few transfer updates on the partenopei



The azzuri have been linked with signing Psg keeper Areola, whilst their former manager Sarri has been linked with replacing Conte at Chelsea.



De Laurentiis was spotted in Paris but admitted that his trip to France was not linked with the transfer market: “I was there because I had to attend a meeting of ECA”, ADL said.



“We have targeted him and Meret but there are two more players that we want. We have paid the release clause of Fabian Ruiz and I will only sell Hamsik for € 35 million, not € 30 million.”



“We have received an offer of € 15 million from China but whoever goes to play there is a former player to me.”



“Sarri? Are you sure he will join Chelsea? Who knows, time will tell…”

