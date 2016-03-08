Napoli dealt blow as club out-bid in race for La Liga star Fornals
13 March at 15:00Napoli are already preparing ahead of the summer transfer market; as the club look to add new offensive options to their roster ahead of the 2019/20 Serie A season. One of the potential names linked very closely to Napoli is that of Mexican forward Hirving Lozano, who currently plays for PSV in the Dutch Eredivisie.
However, there is another name in the crosshairs for Aurelio de Laurentiis' Napoli side - that of Villarreal's Pablo Fornals. Fornals is considered to be valued at around €30m and has been a target of the Neapolitan side for some time. However, according to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli's €1.5m per season wage offer to the Spaniard has been overtaken by another club; leaving De Laurentiis and co to evaluate whether or not they want to increase their offer to Fornals or being looking at other options.
