Napoli dealt blow as club out-bid in race for La Liga star Fornals

13 March at 15:00
Napoli are already preparing ahead of the summer transfer market; as the club look to add new offensive options to their roster ahead of the 2019/20 Serie A season. One of the potential names linked very closely to Napoli is that of Mexican forward Hirving Lozano, who currently plays for PSV in the Dutch Eredivisie. 

However, there is another name in the crosshairs for Aurelio de Laurentiis' Napoli side - that of Villarreal's Pablo Fornals. Fornals is considered to be valued at around €30m and has been a target of the Neapolitan side for some time. However, according to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli's €1.5m per season wage offer to the Spaniard has been overtaken by another club; leaving De Laurentiis and co to evaluate whether or not they want to increase their offer to Fornals or being looking at other options.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.