Napoli dealt blow in pursuit of Arsenal goalkeeper, pounce on Liverpool man

Napoli are reported to be interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina but reports in Uk claim the Colombia international has agreed personal terms with Fenerbache.



Ospina and the Turkish club have reached an agreement but Arsenal have yet to agree to the player’s exit who is wanted by Fenerbache on loan.



Napoli are still looking for a goalkeeper to replace the newcomer Alex Meret who picked up an injury in one of his first training sessions with the Partenopei.



According to Sky Sport, the Serie A giants are considering Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet but talks between the two clubs are not believed to have begun yet.



Napoli are still in talks to sign Guillermo Ochoa but Standard de Liege are not open to sell the player on loan with option to buy but only on a permanent deal or on loan with obligation to buy.



The Serie A transfer shuts on the 18th of August at midnight.

