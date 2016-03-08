Napoli, decision taken on Ancelotti's future

However, according to Radio Kiss Kiss, there is no possibility of De Laurentiis, the president of Napoli, sacking the manager. In other words, Ancelotti should get until the end of the season to redeem himself, although he isn't the only problem.

Napoli haven't had the best of starts to this season, certainly not what they had hoped for, at least. Therefore, the position of Carlo Ancelotti has been questioned in recent weeks, failing to turn the situation around with his team.