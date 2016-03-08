Napoli, defeat against Bologna at home: now it's a real crisis

It was a delicate game for the Partenopei who, after the draw away at Liverpool in the Champions League, failed to build on the impressive performance in the league. Now they are in a real crisis, which is worrying for Ancelotti's position.

They haven't won a game since October 19th, drawing four and losing two games. Currently, they are in seventh place in the standings, five points off the Champions League zone. Of course, this isn't a lot at all, and a turnaround would put them right back in the race.

However, the situation at the club isn't making things better, from the internal disagreements to the player fines. In any case, it remains to be seen how many chances Ancelotti will get on the bench, as things simply can't continue like this.

Three points were needed for redemption, but zero arrived. Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli continues to struggle in the league, losing this evening's encounter with Bologna at the San Paolo by 1-2. They lost it all in the second half, after starting well with a goal from Llorente.