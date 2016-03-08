Napoli, defender's agent attacks Ancelotti

Mario Giuffredi, agent of Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo, did not have particularly nice words about the work of Carlo Ancelotti in recent weeks. After being interviewed by Radio Kiss Kiss, Calciomercato reports that the agent had these fighting words for the Napoli boss:



"It's not nice to see him play anywhere, the team seems disoriented. His role is the right-back and he has to do that. Why didn't he play Mario Rui? Could Di Lorenzo and Luperto play? No, Di Lorenzo and Hysaj would have been the right balance from a tactical point of view, but the technician's choices are accepted and go ahead."

Di Lorenzo has made 18 first-team appearances for Napoli this season, with 5 of those coming in the UEFA Champions League. He has added one goal and one assist to Napoli's tally in 2018/19.



Giuffredi also commenting on the situation regarding one of his other clients in the defensive department, Hysaj:



"We have not decided anything, we are in the hands of Napoli. If then Ancelotti's choices are to keep Hysaj and then put Di Lorenzo left and Maksimovic right, this does not make sense that Hysaj remains. If it is not in the club's best interests to play him, send him away ".



Hysaj has only made five first-team appearances for Napoli this season, taking the field for only 228 minutes in total. He has been linked with a domestic move to a top Italian club but has also generated interest from the premier league in which both Liverpool and Chelsea have expressed interest in the recent past.



Anthony Privetera