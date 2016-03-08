Napoli defender suffers stretched hamstring
15 December at 00:00As if the bad news from the match against Parma wasn't bad enough for Napoli and new manager Gennaro Gattuso, Napoli could well and truly lose one of their star players for weeks to come (via calciomercato).
Defender Kalidou Koulibaly was removed from the match against Parma after being the protagonist for conceding the opening goal in the early stages of the defeat. Following the goal, Koulibaly was taken off, complaining of a muscular injury in his right thigh.
The Senegalese international will be analysed in the coming days, Koulibaly will support routine medical exams to check the degree of injury and know recovery times, but very likely his 2019 ends here.
The defender has made 14 appearances for Napoli this season, and has constantly been linked with a move abroad. After refusing a lucrative 90 million euro offer from Manchester United last season, Napoli president De Laurentiis will no doubt be analysing his options this mercato, especially if the bids are within the same range.
Anthony Privetera
