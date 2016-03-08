Napoli defender waiting for Sarri-Juve to make transfer request
13 June at 18:00According to what has been reported by the Corriere del Mezzogiorno, Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj is waiting for Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri to be appointed as the new manager at Juventus before he formally requests a transfer away from the Neapolitan club.
Hysaj has had a strong three years for Napoli but his future has appeared to lie away from the club; especially after he wanted a move to join Sarri at Chelsea last summer, before Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis blocked the move after his frustration in regards to Sarri's approach.
Atletico Madrid had reportedly offered Hysaj a deal last month, yet the Albanian would have rejected it as he holds out for a potential move to Juventus. The Bianconeri are looking at selling Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo for around €50m to Premier League champions Manchester City and Hysaj would be a relatively low-cost replacement and one whom Sarri is already familiar with on a tactical level.
