Napoli defender waiting for Sarri-Juve to make transfer request

According to what has been reported by the Corriere del Mezzogiorno, Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj is waiting for Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri to be appointed as the new manager at Juventus before he formally requests a transfer away from the Neapolitan club.Hysaj has had a strong three years for Napoli but his future has appeared to lie away from the club; especially after he wanted a move to join Sarri at Chelsea last summer, before Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis blocked the move after his frustration in regards to Sarri's approach.Atletico Madrid had reportedly offered Hysaj a deal last month, yet the Albanian would have rejected it as he holds out for a potential move to Juventus. The Bianconeri are looking at selling Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo for around €50m to Premier League champions Manchester City and Hysaj would be a relatively low-cost replacement and one whom Sarri is already familiar with on a tactical level.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.