Napoli, delay in Zielinski's contract negotiations due to disagreement over clause

09 October at 13:45
Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski's contract is delayed due to disagreements over a release clause, according to Naples based newspaper Il Roma via Calciomercato.com.
 
The 25-year-old Pole is keen to sign a new deal, which currently expires in 2021, but the two parties can’t agree over the release clause. Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis would like to double or remove altogether the €60 million clause only valid for foreign clubs, a fact that Zielinski’s entourage is not happy with.

Apollo Heyes

