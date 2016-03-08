Napoli, delay in Zielinski's contract negotiations due to disagreement over clause
09 October at 13:45Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski's contract is delayed due to disagreements over a release clause, according to Naples based newspaper Il Roma via Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old Pole is keen to sign a new deal, which currently expires in 2021, but the two parties can’t agree over the release clause. Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis would like to double or remove altogether the €60 million clause only valid for foreign clubs, a fact that Zielinski’s entourage is not happy with.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments