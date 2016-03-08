Napoli deliver farewell message to Maurizio Sarri
14 July at 11:15Serie A giants Napoli have delivered a farewell message to Maurizio Sarri, who has now been announced as the new Chelsea manager.
Talks were underway for Sarri over the past month and while they were complicated and Chelsea had to stick close, the Blues have finally sealed the deal for the Italian and the announcement came about an hour ago.
Napoli gave a fitting farewell tribute to Sarri with a message they gave on Twitter.
The club would like to thank Maurizio Sarri for the work he has done over the past three years. Through the job he did, the players at this club have grown and improved, showing themselves to be top players and developing a style of play appreciated the world over.— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) July 14, 2018
