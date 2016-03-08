Napoli deny Milik's contract requests: the details
04 March at 18:30Napoli haven’t accepted Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik’s requests for his new contract, creating a deadlock, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old Polish striker, whose current contract expires in 2021, asked for a raise to €5 million per season net and a release clause not over €50 million. Napoli declined, not happy with the Pole’s wishes. The Partenopei are waiting for offers from both the Spanish La Liga and the English Premier League for the player.
Milik has made 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1545 minutes. In that time, he’s scored 12 goals. The player has famously had a history of serious injuries, missing 61 games for Napoli since his arrival in August 2016, suffering first from a cruciate ligament rupture and then a knee injury. He has missed more games for Napoli than he has scored goals.
Apollo Heyes
