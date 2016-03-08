Napoli, Di Lorenzo: 'Here is amazing, Ancelotti is fantastic'

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Napoli’s new fullback, spoke to Sky Sports tonight ahead of Napoli’s pre-season friendly against Barcelona. The 26-year-old arrived at Napoli from Empoli for €8m, after spending two seasons with the Tuscan side. Jumping from a squad like Empoli to a top club like Napoli isn’t easy, but Di Lorenzo doesn’t seem phased by the opportunity, and only had praise for his new club, as well as speaking highly of decorated manager Carlo Ancelotti.



Here are his words: "I have an amazing feeling; I made a big leap forward compared to two years ago. It's a great experience, we play against Barcelona and we hope to do well. I feel very good; the guys have welcomed me very well and being coached by Ancelotti is fantastic. We're growing in status. It's a goal and it's everyone's dream, but it will go through performances with Napoli. I'm calm.”

Apollo Heyes