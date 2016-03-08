Napoli, Di Lorenzo: 'Here is amazing, Ancelotti is fantastic'

10 August at 23:45
Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Napoli’s new fullback, spoke to Sky Sports tonight ahead of Napoli’s pre-season friendly against Barcelona. The 26-year-old arrived at Napoli from Empoli for €8m, after spending two seasons with the Tuscan side. Jumping from a squad like Empoli to a top club like Napoli isn’t easy, but Di Lorenzo doesn’t seem phased by the opportunity, and only had praise for his new club, as well as speaking highly of decorated manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Here are his words: "I have an amazing feeling; I made a big leap forward compared to two years ago. It's a great experience, we play against Barcelona and we hope to do well. I feel very good; the guys have welcomed me very well and being coached by Ancelotti is fantastic. We're growing in status. It's a goal and it's everyone's dream, but it will go through performances with Napoli. I'm calm.”
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.