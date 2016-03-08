Napoli, done deal for Llorente: the details

According to our sources , the former Juventus man will sign a two-year contract worth €2.5m per year with the Partenopei. Tomorrow, the striker should undergo the medical tests for his new club, and then he will sign the contract.



It seems that Icardi will remain at Inter as he is refusing to leave the club, as reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com). Therefore, Napoli opted for Llorente instead, who is keen on embracing the Napoli project. Furthermore, he is much cheaper, joining on a free transfer.

Tomorrow, Napoli will face Juventus at the Allianz Stadium, looking to pick up yet another three points. However, it will be a tough encounter for both sides, which makes for a good game.

​Napoli have closed the deal Fernando Llorente. The Spaniard will be the reinforcement for the attacking department, as long requested by Carlo Ancelotti. The final agreement has been reached with the agents of the player, who has been waiting for the move to materialize.